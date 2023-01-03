FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Rounds of rain and severe storms possible after 11 AM Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We have declared today, January 3, 2023, a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of several rounds of strong and severe storms. The severe threat will likely develop after 11 AM and continue into the afternoon and evening hours. Another round of strong and severe storms will be possible tonight as the main cold front moves through Central Alabama. Storms that develop today could produce damaging wind gusts up to 60-70 mph, a few tornadoes, and large hail. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings between 11 AM today and until 7 AM Wednesday morning.

The severe threat will likely develop after 11 AM and continue into the afternoon and evening hours. (wbrc)

The Storm Prediction Center continues to show a standard slight risk - threat level 2 out of 5- for areas along and north of I-20/59. An enhanced risk - threat level 3 out of 5 - has been issued for areas south of I-20 including Sumter, Greene, Hale, southern Tuscaloosa, Bibb, southern Jefferson, Shelby, Coosa, Tallapoosa, southern Clay, and southern Talladega counties. Areas in the enhanced risk have a chance to see a few strong tornadoes (EF-2+) and the possibility of seeing damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph. The severe threat will develop after 11 AM this morning and continue throughout the day and into the overnight hours. The severe threat will likely end for far east Alabama between 5-7 AM Wednesday morning.

Flood Watch has been issued for Chilton, Coosa, and Tallapoosa counties starting at 12 PM today and ending Wednesday at 12 PM. (wbrc)

A Flood Watch has been issued for Chilton, Coosa, and Tallapoosa counties starting at 12 PM today and ending Wednesday at 12 PM. Rainfall totals could add up to around 2-4 inches in the watch area. Just remember to avoid driving into flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown! The rest of Central Alabama could record 1-2 inches of rainfall over the next 36 hours.

Planning out the day (wbrc)

We are starting out the morning with warm and muggy conditions. Temperatures are mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Normally we should be waking up with temperatures in the mid 30s. Winds continue from the south at 5-15 mph bringing in warm and muggy conditions across the state. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing widespread cloud cover with spotty showers in parts of Central Alabama. The heavy and nasty storms remain to our west into parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, and into western parts of Tennessee and Kentucky. Numerous flash flood warnings have been issued in southeastern Arkansas where storms continue to move over the same spots. We will likely deal with spotty showers during the morning hours with storms developing late this morning and into the afternoon hours. We will hold on to an 80% chance for scattered storms at any point during the day. With unstable air and plenty of wind shear, any storm that develops today could become strong or severe. We will end up mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will come from the south at 10-20 mph with isolated wind gusts up to 25-30 mph.

Timing Out the Storms

Now until 11 AM: We will likely remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Temperatures will remain steady in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chance at 40%. Severe weather is not expected.

We will likely see clusters of storms develop during the afternoon and evening hours. (wbrc)

11 AM - 7 PM: We will likely see clusters of storms develop during the afternoon and evening hours. It won’t be a nonstop washout across the areas. Some spots could stay dry while others receive heavy rainfall. Storm clusters could form southeast of Birmingham with another round of storms developing in Mississippi and spreading eastward into west Alabama. With plenty of instability in place and some wind shear, storms could become strong or severe. Main threats include damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes. There’s a chance that if a lot of storms develop to our south, it could limit our severe threat across North and Central Alabama for the afternoon hours. Unfortunately, the ingredients favorable for severe storms will likely remain in place across Central Alabama. Make sure you have ways to receive critical weather information.

We could see a brief lull in thunderstorm activity late this evening, but it won't last for long. (wbrc)

7 PM - 11 PM: We could see a brief lull in thunderstorm activity late this evening, but it won’t last for long. We will likely stay in the 60s and 70s with breezy conditions. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings tonight while you sleep. More storms will likely sweep through the state during the overnight hours. We recommend plugging in a NOAA Weather Radio and make sure it has fresh batteries. It will wake you up if a warning is issued.

widespread showers and storms tonight capable of producing heavy rainfall, damaging winds, some hail, and the threat for isolated tornadoes. (wbrc)

11 PM Tuesday - 7 AM Wednesday: I think the last round of storms will fire up tonight. Our short-range models are showing unstable air continuing across the area as storms fire up. I would plan for widespread showers and storms tonight capable of producing heavy rainfall, damaging winds, some hail, and the threat for isolated tornadoes. Storms will move from west to east. I think most of the stormy weather will move out of Central Alabama by sunrise Wednesday morning. Temperatures will likely cool into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Drying out Wednesday: Wednesday will end up dry and breezy with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will end up a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph. Cooler Air Returns: Temperatures will likely return closer to average by the end of the week. We should see plenty of sunshine on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Morning temperatures will trend closer to average with lows in the 30s Friday and Saturday morning. Weekend Forecast: Saturday is looking like our best weather day this weekend. Cloud cover will likely increase Saturday afternoon and evening with a stray shower possible in northwest Alabama. Most of us will end up dry Saturday with highs in the lower 60s. We want to give you a first alert for scattered showers on Sunday as another disturbance pushes into the area. Highs on Sunday will likely end up cooler with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

