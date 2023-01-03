Eutaw preparing for Tuesday severe weather threat

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Some communities hit hard by severe weather earlier this year are paying especially close attention Tuesday’s weather threat. The city of Eutaw announced plans Monday on how it would handle today’s possible severe weather.

City Hall is closing at 10am. The city also decided to open the storm shelter in the basement of the RH Young Activity Center at 11am. It will remain open until the severe weather threat has ended.

People in Eutaw experienced tornado damage twice in 2022. But there was extensive damage to one neighborhood during the first tornado in April. The roof was ripped off a building in the Sagewood Apartment complex during a second tornado in November. No injuries or fatalities were reported in either case.

