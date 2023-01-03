Creations Galore and Moore: Oreo Cake Pops
Ingredients:
1 bag of Candy Melts
12 Cake pop sticks
Piping Bags
12 Ribbon strips
Treat Bags
Styrofoam base or cake pop stand
Sprinkles
Shortening
Directions:
Separate the Oreos
Warm chocolate in a microwave safe container.. 30 second increments until melted
Stick a cake pop stick into the chocolate and place in between 2 Oreo halves and stick them back together
Once the Oreos have dried, dip the Oreo pop into the chocolate and shake off any additional chocolate
Stand Oreo pop into Styrofoam until dry
Place candy melts into piping bag and twist bag
Cut the tip of the piping bag and drizzle back and forth and while it is still wet, add your sprinkles.
Once chocolate has set, place oreo pop into treat bag and tie it with a ribbon.
