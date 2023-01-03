LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

City of Hoover getting new turf for baseball, softball fields

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Back in October, the City of Hoover entered into a new partnership with the city’s park and rec department as well as the city’s school system to add artificial turf fields on 11 baseball and softball fields.

Right now, the project is in the design phase. The city plans to pay $9 million to get artificial turf at the Hoover Sports Park East and at the city’s Spain Park Sports Complex.

The new turf is expected to help the school system as well.

Both varsity baseball and softball fields should have a lower maintenance cost and more flexibility with the use of the fields.

Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice said on days like today where there is a lot of rain, that not only impacts the field making it muddy and hard to use, but it also impacts games and scheduling.

“We host a lot of large sports youth tournaments, and we require a tremendous number of turf fields to do that and so by having more turf fields in our inventory those tournaments can go on un-interrupted and we don’t have to worry about rescheduling due to weather,” Rice said.

The $9 million is not causing additional taxes or fees citizens must pay.

The money is coming from proceeds from investment games the city had over the last several years.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
1st Ave. N homicide 1/2/23
Birmingham’s first homicide victim of 2023 identified as 27 year old man
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
WARNING (Explicit Language): Exhibition driving incident in Birmingham
Birmingham PD reviewing officers’ actions after exhibition driving incident
Deadly car crash in Brusly
Officer charged after 2 teens killed during police chase

Latest News

Photo by Robert Sutton
Alabama kicker Will Reichard returning for 2023 season
Shelby Co. trash pickup issues
Source: WBRC video
Storm damage in Perry County Tuesday afternoon
U.S. Sen. Katie Britt
US Sen. Katie Britt sworn into office