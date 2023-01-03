City of Hoover getting new turf for baseball, softball fields

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Back in October, the City of Hoover entered into a new partnership with the city’s park and rec department as well as the city’s school system to add artificial turf fields on 11 baseball and softball fields.

Right now, the project is in the design phase. The city plans to pay $9 million to get artificial turf at the Hoover Sports Park East and at the city’s Spain Park Sports Complex.

The new turf is expected to help the school system as well.

Both varsity baseball and softball fields should have a lower maintenance cost and more flexibility with the use of the fields.

Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice said on days like today where there is a lot of rain, that not only impacts the field making it muddy and hard to use, but it also impacts games and scheduling.

“We host a lot of large sports youth tournaments, and we require a tremendous number of turf fields to do that and so by having more turf fields in our inventory those tournaments can go on un-interrupted and we don’t have to worry about rescheduling due to weather,” Rice said.

The $9 million is not causing additional taxes or fees citizens must pay.

The money is coming from proceeds from investment games the city had over the last several years.

