Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle bring show to Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Chris Rock and Dave Chappell are co-headlining a tour and they’re bring the show to Birmingham later this month.

The pair will be at Legacy Area January 25 for one night only.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 6th at 10am through Ticketmaster.

