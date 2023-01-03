Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle bring show to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Chris Rock and Dave Chappell are co-headlining a tour and they’re bring the show to Birmingham later this month.

The pair will be at Legacy Area January 25 for one night only.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 6th at 10am through Ticketmaster.

