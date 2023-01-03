LawCall
Birmingham PD reviewing officers’ actions after exhibition driving incident

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department released a statement Monday evening, Jan. 2, regarding an exhibition driving incident.

The statement read as follows:

“The Birmingham Police Department has been made aware of several social media videos regarding an Exhibition Driving incident that occurred on January 1, 2023 in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue North involving Birmingham Police Officers and several of participants of Exhibition Driving. These videos depict the dangers of exhibition driving and the chaos that is occurring on the streets of Birmingham during these events. Over the last year, Exhibition Driving has led to injuries and death on the streets of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department is currently in the process of reviewing the actions of our officers in this incident.”

We will update this story as we receive more information.

