Anniston to open warming station overnight Thursday

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Anniston is opening its public warming station overnight on Thursday, Jan. 5 through Friday, Jan. 6.

The public warming station at The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church will open at 5 p.m. and will remain open until 8 a.m. on Friday.

These times could change if freezing conditions continue. Be sure to check back for updates.

To contact the warming station, call 256-848-7755.

If you are interested in donating items, meals, and/or assisting in meal preparations for the warming station, contact Diane Smith’s with His Hands and Feet Ministries at 704-904-8774.

For information on volunteer opportunities with the warming station, email United Way’s Kyle Bryan at kbryan@uweca.org.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.