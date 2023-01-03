LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Anniston to open warming station overnight Thursday

Anniston warming station to open Jan. 5
Anniston warming station to open Jan. 5(Source: WBRC video)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Anniston is opening its public warming station overnight on Thursday, Jan. 5 through Friday, Jan. 6.

The public warming station at The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church will open at 5 p.m. and will remain open until 8 a.m. on Friday.

These times could change if freezing conditions continue. Be sure to check back for updates.

To contact the warming station, call 256-848-7755.

If you are interested in donating items, meals, and/or assisting in meal preparations for the warming station, contact Diane Smith’s with His Hands and Feet Ministries at 704-904-8774.

For information on volunteer opportunities with the warming station, email United Way’s Kyle Bryan at kbryan@uweca.org.


embedgooglemap.net

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
1st Ave. N homicide 1/2/23
Birmingham’s first homicide victim of 2023 identified as 27 year old man
Deadly car crash in Brusly
Officer charged after 2 teens killed during police chase
WBRC Weather, 1/2/23
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat arrives by Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

School closings
School closings announced for Tuesday ahead of severe weather
WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television
The Millbrook Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating James Lewis...
Millbrook police searching for missing man
Source: WBRC video
St. Clair County Commission meeting on Moody landfill fire