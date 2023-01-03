LawCall
Alabama kicker Will Reichard returning for 2023 season

Photo by Robert Sutton
Photo by Robert Sutton(Robert Sutton | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kicker Will Reichard tweeted today he’s not quite ready to step away from Alabama Football.

Fans will be happy to know he’s coming back to play one more year.

He said he can’t wait to get back to work for the 2023 season.

