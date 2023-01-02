LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Two teenagers killed in Marshall County crashes in less than 24 hours

Generic graphic.
Generic graphic.(Associated Press)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two teenagers including a United States Marine were killed in separate crashes that occurred in Marshall County over the last 24 hours.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office also says that an 18-year-old was killed in a separate crash in Albertville.

Family has identified the 18-year-old as Dawson Lasseter, a U.S. Marine who was stationed in California as a combat engineer operator. Dawson Lasseter’s 14-year-old brother Harley was killed in a hit-and-run crash in April 2022.

According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, a 17-year-old male was killed around 10 p.m. Sunday in a two-car crash in the area of Pack Road and Alabama Highway 168.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that the 17-year-old was a Crossville teen and was killed when the Dodge Charger they were driving collided with a Dodge Ram.

Officials with ALEA say that after colliding, the cars left the road and struck a ditch before becoming engulfed in flames.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office will not identify the 17-year-old due to their age.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re On Your Side getting answers from the Alabama Hospital Association after receiving calls...
Alabama Hospital Association reacts to hospitals rerouting patients
Tuscaloosa juvenile charged with murder in New Year’s Eve shooting
Gangsta Boo performs as the opener for Run the Jewels at the Tabernacle on Saturday, January...
Memphis rapper, Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo dead at 43
Michael Terrell Charles, 37, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Tuscaloosa
Nearly half a billion dollars in federal funding secured for Northern Beltline project

Latest News

DCH renovations
DCH renovations
Ranlo
Officer charged with murder after domestic dispute in North Carolina
The deadly shooting happened at 11:11 p.m. on December 31 in the 4000 block of Old Piedmont...
Man arrested after 13 year old shot and killed in Piedmont on New Year’s Eve
Citrus Bowl Spirit
Citrus Bowl Spirit