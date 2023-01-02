Two teenagers killed in Marshall County crashes in less than 24 hours

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two teenagers including a United States Marine were killed in separate crashes that occurred in Marshall County over the last 24 hours.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office also says that an 18-year-old was killed in a separate crash in Albertville.

Family has identified the 18-year-old as Dawson Lasseter, a U.S. Marine who was stationed in California as a combat engineer operator. Dawson Lasseter’s 14-year-old brother Harley was killed in a hit-and-run crash in April 2022.

According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, a 17-year-old male was killed around 10 p.m. Sunday in a two-car crash in the area of Pack Road and Alabama Highway 168.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that the 17-year-old was a Crossville teen and was killed when the Dodge Charger they were driving collided with a Dodge Ram.

Officials with ALEA say that after colliding, the cars left the road and struck a ditch before becoming engulfed in flames.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office will not identify the 17-year-old due to their age.

