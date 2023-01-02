St. Clair Co. Commission to hold first public meeting about Moody landfill fire Tuesday

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Commission will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday, January 3rd to discuss the fire that has been burning at the Moody landfill for over a month.

Chairman of the commission, Stan Batemon, said the county could not move forward until they had permission from the state, which they received last week.

The agenda has three items:

1. The commission will enter into an executive session to discuss litigation and details on what exactly the county has the authority to do

2. Approve a resolution to declare the existence of an emergency

3. The commission will decide what further action to take to address the emergency conditions

“Is there money? Where does it come from? When do we get it? And by the way, who’s responsible for drawing up the specifications? This is not just send some bulldozers out there and some fire trucks and push dirt and water on the fire,” said Batemon.

Public comment will not be held during the meeting, but Batemon said he will be available afterwards to talk with anyone who has concerns or questions.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.