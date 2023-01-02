NTSB releases new details in fatal accident at Montgomery airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Transportation Safety Board has shared new details about the tragic industrial accident at the Montgomery Regional Airport that left a worker dead on New Year’s Eve.

NTSB confirmed to WBRC that an American Airlines plane was parked at the gate with the parking brake set when a ground support personnel was “ingested into the engine.”

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines,” MGM executive director Wade A. Davis said in a statement on Saturday.

The flight was set to depart Montgomery for Dallas-Fort Worth before the incident happened around 3p.m. Saturday, according to officials.

NTSB officials said a preliminary report is expected within the next two to three weeks.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

