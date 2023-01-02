Memphis rapper, Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo dead at 43

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, better known as Gangsta Boo, died at the age of 43 after she was found unresponsive at a home in Memphis.

She was best known as one of the members in Three 6 Mafia as the group put out multiple albums through the 1990s and early 2000s.

Fellow Three 6 Mafia member DJ Paul posted a tribute to her on his Instagram.

The circumstances around her death are unknown.

Fellow Three 6 Mafia member Mr. Del spoke to Action News 5′s Kelli Cook about his friend’s death.

He says she lived in LA now, but kept extending her stay in Memphis because there was so many people she wanted to see.

He notes that she was working on a new album that was going to be called The Boo-Print.

