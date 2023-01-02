LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Memphis rapper, Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo dead at 43

Gangsta Boo performs as the opener for Run the Jewels at the Tabernacle on Saturday, January...
Gangsta Boo performs as the opener for Run the Jewels at the Tabernacle on Saturday, January 21, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)(Robb Cohen | Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, better known as Gangsta Boo, died at the age of 43 after she was found unresponsive at a home in Memphis.

She was best known as one of the members in Three 6 Mafia as the group put out multiple albums through the 1990s and early 2000s.

Fellow Three 6 Mafia member DJ Paul posted a tribute to her on his Instagram.

The circumstances around her death are unknown.

Fellow Three 6 Mafia member Mr. Del spoke to Action News 5′s Kelli Cook about his friend’s death.

He says she lived in LA now, but kept extending her stay in Memphis because there was so many people she wanted to see.

He notes that she was working on a new album that was going to be called The Boo-Print.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re On Your Side getting answers from the Alabama Hospital Association after receiving calls...
Alabama Hospital Association reacts to hospitals rerouting patients
One person is dead and three others were seriously injured after a retaining wall collapsed,...
BYU football player killed, 3 injured after retaining wall collapses in Hawaii
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays
58-year-old Gregory Bernard Hudson
Man arrested after more than 150 catalytic converters found at his home
Lottery officials say Donna Denton recently won a $700,000 prize in North Carolina.
‘Merry Christmas’: Woman wins $700K lottery prize, plans to donate money to church

Latest News

A worker with the Montgomery Regional Airport was killed in industrial accident on New Year's...
NTSB releases new details in fatal accident at Montgomery airport
St. Clair County Sheriff's deputies responded to an emu roaming the roads in Odenville on Sunday.
Emu found roaming near Hwy. 174 in Odenville
Mobile police officers are on the scene of a New Year's Eve shooting on Dauphin Street in...
UPDATE: Mobile police have one subject in custody set to be charged for last nights New Years Eve shooting
Yarbrough was arrested for shooting and killing a woman Sunday.
One killed in Athens shooting Sunday morning