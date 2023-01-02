Man dies in ATV crash in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died January 2 in an ATV accident in the Fosters community.

Captain Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened in the area of Lock 9 Road.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.