Man dies in ATV crash in Tuscaloosa Co.

The accident happened in the area of Lock 9 Road.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died January 2 in an ATV accident in the Fosters community.

Captain Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened in the area of Lock 9 Road.


The victim’s name has not been released.

