Man arrested in copper theft at Birmingham church

Bradley Hanel of Centerpoint is in custody.
Bradley Hanel of Centerpoint is in custody.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Deputies have made an arrest in a copper theft at a Birmingham church.

Authorities responded to a report of a copper theft on January 1 at the church on 12th Court NW.

During the investigation, they were able to develop a suspect description as well as a suspect vehicle description.  Additional deputies were able to utilize flock cameras near Gadsden Highway to locate a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle. 

Deputies arrested 27-year-old, Bradley Hanel of Centerpoint. During the investigation, deputies discovered copper that appeared to have been cut from the HVAC Unit at the church.  They also found in Hanel had multiple identification cards, credit cards, prescription medications that were not issued to him and burglary tools.

He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham where he is being held on charges of trafficking in stolen identities, receiving stolen property 1st degree, theft 1st degree, criminal mischief 1st degree, possession of burglary tools, theft of property 2nd and 3rd degrees and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

His bonds total $80,000.00.

