Emu found roaming near Hwy. 174 in Odenville

St. Clair County Sheriff's deputies responded to an emu roaming the roads in Odenville on Sunday.
St. Clair County Sheriff's deputies responded to an emu roaming the roads in Odenville on Sunday.(St. Clair County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ODENVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office started 2023 with a unique traffic issue on Sunday.

Deputies responded to an emu roaming the road at Highway 174 and Bald Rock Mountain Road in Odenville.

Deputy Wise had rope in his trunk and responding officers were able to wrangle up the bird. Officers said the emu was nice and didn’t put up a fight.

SCCSO Public Information Officer Juana Corbin said deputies see emus, donkeys and cows in the county’s rural areas.

“Never know the friends you’ll meet in the neighborhood,” Corbin said.


Police said no officers nor animals were injured and that the emu is now safely back with his owners.

