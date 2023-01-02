DCH builds new entrance due to renovations

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - DCH Regional Medical Center is changing where many people will enter the building as major renovations are set to get underway.

The changes start Monday, January 2nd.

DCH is demolishing the parking deck in front of the South entrance of the hospital. After that demolition, a new parking deck will be built in its place.

The south lobby entrance will also close because of the projects. A new drop off and temporary entrance called the West Vestibule replaces the south lobby entrance. It opens Monday morning as a construction crew prepares the parking deck for demolition and replacement.

“By the time we reopen, we’ll have a new south lobby, with new flooring, new lighting, etcetera. And we’ll have this new drop off area and a new south entrance and a four-level parking deck with approximately 200 extra parking spaces,” said DCH Spokesman Andy North.

It’s expected to take two years to complete the $30 million project.

