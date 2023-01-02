Above average temperatures with strong to severe storms in the forecast for tomorrow

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin our first week of the new year with above average temperatures. Strong to severe storms are in the forecast for tomorrow…and then cooler temps near the end of the workweek.

If you are traveling west today, please pay attention to our First Alert Weather App if you’re headed into west Mississippi, Oklahoma, north Louisiana, or east Texas.

Severe storms are possible in these areas today with damaging wind threats along with the threat of tornadoes.

Again, that threat is headed our way for Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning.

This morning is pretty quiet.

We are seeing overcast skies along with temps in the 50s to 60s.

Areas of patchy light rain continue to form across our area this morning and into this afternoon, with some isolated heavier showers or storms possible too.

The Next 24 hours should see our temps warm into the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon.

Tomorrow morning’s temps are expected to only bottom out in the low to mid-60s and again warm into the 70s tomorrow out ahead of the approaching cold front.

Look for several rounds of storms tomorrow, beginning close to noontime and lasting until at least midnight Tuesday night. However, this morning’s forecast models show a few storms still lingering in our area through sunrise Wednesday morning.

Our extended forecast shows unseasonably warm temperatures through Wednesday, with a First Alert for storm potential tomorrow.

Thursday into Friday we are forecasting morning temps in the 30s and highs in the 50s.

Slightly warmer temps are likely by the weekend with more sunshine expected Saturday and more clouds by Sunday.

Have a happy Monday!

