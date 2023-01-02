Man arrested after 13 year old shot and killed in Piedmont on New Year’s Eve

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed just before the new year in Piedmont.

Police say Paul Josh Baker, 19, of Piedmont is charged with murder. He is in jail without bond.

The deadly shooting happened at 11:11 p.m. on December 31 in the 4000 block of Old Piedmont Gadsden Highway.

Authorities say a physical altercation took place and a gun was discharged, killing the 13 year old.

