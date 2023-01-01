LawCall
One killed in Athens shooting Sunday morning

Yarbrough was arrested for shooting and killing a woman Sunday.
Yarbrough was arrested for shooting and killing a woman Sunday.(Athens Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in what police believe was a domestic violence-related shooting Sunday morning in Athens.

According to a spokesperson with the Athens Police Department, when officers responded to a domestic violence call on Oakdale Ridge Lane, they discovered a woman who had been shot in the driveway.

The woman was identified as Alexis Garth, 26. Aid was provided on the scene before she was taken to Huntsville Hospital where she died from her injuries.

According to a spokesperson with the Athens Police Department, the shooting occurred around 4 a.m. in the 22000 block of Oakdale Ridge Lane.

Police detained Kyruan Yarbrough, 20, at the scene. He is being charged with capital murder.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and more updates will be provided.

