Mobile police release new details on New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement with new details about the shooting that happened during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The statement reads as follows:

“On December 31, 2022, at approximately 11:14 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Dauphin Street concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject shot a 24-year-old male, and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

During the gunfire, nine other people suffered gunshot wounds. The victims, ages 17 to 57, were transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to severe. In addition, two businesses were also struck by gunfire.

This is an active investigation. We will provide updates as details become available.

If you have information about the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, send an anonymous tip, or text 844-251-0644 or mobilepd.org/crimetip "

