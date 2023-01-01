LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Mobile police release new details on New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile

Mobile police officers are on the scene of a New Year's Eve shooting on Dauphin Street in...
Mobile police officers are on the scene of a New Year's Eve shooting on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile.(Liam Rivera, FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement with new details about the shooting that happened during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The statement reads as follows:

“On December 31, 2022, at approximately 11:14 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Dauphin Street concerning shots fired.  Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject shot a 24-year-old male, and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

During the gunfire, nine other people suffered gunshot wounds.  The victims, ages 17 to 57, were transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to severe.  In addition, two businesses were also struck by gunfire.

This is an active investigation.  We will provide updates as details become available.

If you have information about the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, send an anonymous tip, or text 844-251-0644 or mobilepd.org/crimetip "

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re On Your Side getting answers from the Alabama Hospital Association after receiving calls...
Alabama Hospital Association reacts to hospitals rerouting patients
One person is dead and three others were seriously injured after a retaining wall collapsed,...
BYU football player killed, 3 injured after retaining wall collapses in Hawaii
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays
Lottery officials say Donna Denton recently won a $700,000 prize in North Carolina.
‘Merry Christmas’: Woman wins $700K lottery prize, plans to donate money to church
58-year-old Gregory Bernard Hudson
Man arrested after more than 150 catalytic converters found at his home

Latest News

Organizing Christmas Clutter
Organizing Christmas Clutter
Yarbrough was arrested for shooting and killing a woman Sunday.
One killed in Athens shooting Sunday morning
Mobile police officers are on the scene of a New Year's Eve shooting on Dauphin Street in...
Mobile PD: 1 dead, 9 injured in downtown New Year’s Eve shooting
First responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport.
Worker killed in Montgomery airport ‘industrial’ accident