FIRST ALERT: Dense Fog Advisory, above average temps to kick off the New Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. today. Visibility will be one quarter mile or less in dense fog. This will create hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Sunday Out the door forecast, 1/1/23 (WBRC)

After spending Christmas weekend in the Deep Freeze, above average temperatures continue into the new year. Afternoon highs today and tomorrow will be at or above 70 degrees area wide with breezy conditions by tomorrow afternoon. The strong southerly wind flow will continue increasing moisture across the region with dew points climbing above 60 degrees. Monday’s rain and Thunderstorm chances will be greatest in West Alabama as a warm front lifts north from the Gulf Coast. Rain chances will be increasing area wide Monday night and into early Tuesday morning with the greater rainfall totals in West and Northwest Alabama.

More storms will likely develop ahead of a cold front by midday Tuesday with the trend continuing into the evening. Several factors will enhance or inhibit development of strong to severe storms including the rainfall from earlier in the day, but at the moment the greatest threat for Severe Weather appears to diminish from west to east during the evening hours Tuesday.

As another disturbance moves across the area there could be another round of rain and thunderstorms which could bring rainfall totals into the two-to-three inch range.

The rain will likely move out of the area Wednesday morning with decreasing clouds and cooler conditions during the afternoon. There may be a few additional clouds Thursday as another low moves across North Alabama but moisture will generally be more limited with this system. Drier, cooler conditions are expected to return Friday and Saturday.

