Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead and another in custody after an early Sunday morning shooting in Tuscaloosa.

Michael Terrell Charles, 37, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Deshawn Tanthony Eatmon.

Tuscaloosa police were called to the area of Brookhaven Apartments on James I Harrison Parkway East at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Once on the scene, police found the victim had been shot and was deceased.

The Violent Crimes Unit was able to conduct an investigation and charge Charles with one count of murder.

The shooting came just hours after a separate shooting left a 16-year-old dead in Tuscaloosa. Police say there has been nothing found to suggest the two shootings are related, despite occurring on the same night.

Charles is being held in jail on a $1 million bond.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.