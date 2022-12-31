FIRST ALERT: Cloudy, mild forecast for New Year’s weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning, there could still be some lingering showers along with patch fog but the system producing the rain should move east of the area through the afternoon allowing for drier, but still cloudy conditions and above average temperatures around 65 with overnight lows around 50.

Generally cloudy, mild weather will continue for New Year’s Day with some clearing late in the day.

A storm system will move into the area on Monday into Tuesday with increasing shower and thunderstorm activity. Conditions will become favorable for some severe thunderstorms to develop on Tuesday with a risk for a few tornadoes and damaging winds.

Rain will return Monday with that chance for strong-to-severe storms Tuesday as a stationary front over the Northern Gulf moves north as a warm front Tuesday morning along with an area of low pressure moving east from the Texas coast. This will coincide with a cold front approaching from the west. This is the system which produces the threat for Severe Weather with the threat for strong storms moving southeast by Thursday morning before drier , more stable air moves in from the northwest bringing cooler temperatures overnight Thursday night into Friday morning.

Generally drier, cooler conditions will continue through the end of the week with overnight lows in the 30-35 degree range and Friday afternoon highs ranging from 50-55.

