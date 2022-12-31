Birmingham Police offer tips to keep you safe this New Year’s Eve

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Before you head out for your New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday night, Birmingham Police have some tips to keep you and your family safe.

Whether you’re ringing in the new year at home or spending a night out on the town, Sgt. Monica Law said safety should always be your top priority.

Officers will be on the roads looking for drunk drivers this New Year’s Eve.

Sgt. Law said there’s nothing wrong with having a couple of drinks, if you’re of age, but you want to make sure you have a safe way to get home. This might include designating a sober driver or using a rideshare service.

You can remove the temptation to drive home after drinking by giving your keys to a trusted friend.

You also want to make sure you know your limits and, if you’re heading out to a party or a public event, officers recommend traveling in groups.

Sgt. Law said BPD will be using the Real-Time Crime Center and Shot Spotter to ensure everyone is celebrating safely.

“Sometimes they might be able to see the actual crime happen. They might be able to see a vehicle fleeing and so that is a very important. Shot Spotter is able to differentiate between fireworks and gunfire, so we will be utilizing that as well this New Year’s Eve,” Sgt. Law said. “We’re just really hoping everyone has a good safe time. Have a good time but be safe.”

Another important reminder from Sgt. Law is that fireworks are illegal in the City of Birmingham, and you could face penalties if you’re caught using them.

