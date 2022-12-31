Birmingham Police Department warns against celebratory gunfire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday is New Year’s Eve and Birmingham Police have an urgent reminder to you about the dangers of celebratory gunfire.

Sgt. Monica Law said not only is shooting a gun into the air to ring in the new year frivolous and dangerous, it’s also illegal.

She’s warning that what goes up, must come down.

And those bullets come down with more force and velocity and could cause damage to your home and property, or someone else’s, serious injuries, or even death.

Sgt. Law said officers will respond to celebratory gunfire calls, which takes time away from officers responding to actual emergencies.

And if you’re caught, you could face stiff penalties.

“You think that, ‘Oh, I’m having fun. I’m going to fire a couple of rounds,’ but then someone dies behind it. That’s definitely not a celebration. We will be able to know where the shots are being fired, deploy those resources, and hopefully hold those accountable who do those kinds of things,” Sgt. Law explained.

She added that BPD will be using the Real-Time Crime Center and Shot Spotter to catch people firing weapons into the air.

