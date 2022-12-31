Alabama, Kansas State fans talk Sugar Bowl in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WBRC) - Fans from Alabama and Kansas State have taken to the Big Easy for the Sugar Bowl for the first-ever matchup between the Crimson Tide and the Wildcats.

WBRC’s Jake Stansell visited Bourbon Street to hear what some of the fans had to say before the New Year’s Six bowl game.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.