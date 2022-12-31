LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabama, Kansas State fans talk Sugar Bowl in New Orleans

WBRC’s Jake Stansell hits the streets of the Big Easy to catch up with fans ahead of the big game
By Jake Stansell
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WBRC) - Fans from Alabama and Kansas State have taken to the Big Easy for the Sugar Bowl for the first-ever matchup between the Crimson Tide and the Wildcats.

WBRC’s Jake Stansell visited Bourbon Street to hear what some of the fans had to say before the New Year’s Six bowl game.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58-year-old Gregory Bernard Hudson
Man arrested after more than 150 catalytic converters found at his home
Woman killed in traffic crash during high speed chase
Woman killed in traffic crash during high speed chase
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
Funeral services for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson will be held on Thursday, December 29 at...
Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson
Four people have not been found since a helicopter crashed off the Louisiana coast.
4 missing after helicopter crashes in Gulf of Mexico

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Alabama continues Sugar Bowl Preparations
Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) runs the ball against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium...
Full 2022 college football bowl schedule released
Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman shake hands ahead of...
Saban discusses Alabama’s mindset headed into Sugar Bowl
Source: WBRC video
Alabama continues Sugar Bowl preparations