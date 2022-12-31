Alabama Hospital Association reacts to hospitals rerouting patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side getting answers from the Alabama Hospital Association after receiving calls and emails from you at home saying you’ve been turned away and rerouted to other hospitals for treatment.

One woman said her grandmother experienced this firsthand. She wasn’t available to speak on camera, but she told WBRC that her grandmother fell and broke her hip a couple of days ago.

She said paramedics got her to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital where doctors examined her and confirmed the break. But they had to send her to another hospital because there weren’t any orthopedic surgeons available.

The woman told WBRC that all the hospital staff could do was give her medication to manage her pain.

She said her grandmother was at Ascension St. Vincent’s for about 36 hours as hospital staff scrambled to find another hospital with an open bed and an available surgeon. She said they even called hospitals out of the state.

President of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Don Williamson, said these issues are happening all over Alabama and more frequently now with the surge of flu, COVID, and other respiratory illnesses.

He said hospitals are also still recovering from staffing shortages caused by the pandemic.

“It makes it harder for patients to move from the ED up to the floor. We’ve still got travelers being used to help staff hospitals across the state. We’ve still got units in hospitals that we haven’t been able to reopen because they don’t have staff. If you’ve got multiple hospitals in a community and one of them suddenly is overwhelmed with lots of trauma, that may mean that the next patient with trauma doesn’t end up going to the hospital. They get routed to another hospital,” Dr. Williamson said.

The woman says her grandmother was finally taken to Grandview Hospital where her surgery was scheduled for Friday.

WBRC reached out to Ascension St. Vincent’s, but has not heard back.

