Woman killed in traffic crash during high speed chase

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - AA woman in the passenger seat was killed Friday morning when the driver of the vehicle crashed into a tree while trying to run from police.

It happened around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning. According to Tuscaloosa Police, an officer attempted to stop a car that had run a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue.

The driver did not stop and continued to drive on 25th Ave East. The officer pursued the vehicle until at 4:03 the suspect left the roadway and crashed into a tree near Tamaha Trace. The man who was driving was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries. A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene,.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the crash.

The portion of 25th Avenue East just south of the bridge by Colonial Drive and Jack Warner Parkway will remained closed during these initial stages of the investigation.

