LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Rising Star: Michael Banks-Mason

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Michael Banks-Mason!

Michael is a senior at Calera High School with a 3.38 GPA. He is a Peer Helper and member of the football and track teams. In addition, he gives back through his church and by serving as a Big Brother. He leads with a positive attitude and a smile that will brighten any day.

Michael, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58-year-old Gregory Bernard Hudson
Man arrested after more than 150 catalytic converters found at his home
Woman killed in traffic crash during high speed chase
Woman killed in traffic crash during high speed chase
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
Funeral services for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson will be held on Thursday, December 29 at...
Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson
Four people have not been found since a helicopter crashed off the Louisiana coast.
4 missing after helicopter crashes in Gulf of Mexico

Latest News

Clanton police looking for driver of vehicle who vandalized city park
Clanton police looking for driver of vehicle who vandalized city park
Prayer Service to stop gun violence in 2023
Faith leaders across Jefferson Co. hold prayer service to stop gun violence in 2023
Source: WBRC video
Rising Star: Michael Banks-Mason
Birmingham Police hosting winter coat giveaway