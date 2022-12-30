Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Michael Banks-Mason!

Michael is a senior at Calera High School with a 3.38 GPA. He is a Peer Helper and member of the football and track teams. In addition, he gives back through his church and by serving as a Big Brother. He leads with a positive attitude and a smile that will brighten any day.

Michael, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.