Moody man arrested for murder of De’Anthony Samuels

Quinton Kirby Little, Jr. of Moody turned himself into Birmingham police after a warrant was...
Quinton Kirby Little, Jr. of Moody turned himself into Birmingham police after a warrant was issued in connection to the murder of DeAnthony Samuels.(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested a Moody man following the shooting death of De’Anthony Samuels earlier this month.

Quinton Kirby Little, Jr., 25, turned himself in on Thursday after detectives obtained a warrant for murder with a bond of $60,000.

Little was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where bond was posted.

