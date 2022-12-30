I 59-20 SB ramps from 31st St. N & Red Mtn. Expressway to temporarily close

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is closing the outside right lane of I-59/20 northbound/eastbound between milepost 124.9 (I-65) and Milepost 125.5 (BJCC) for the installation of bridge rail mounted fencing.

The planned closure will begin Tuesday, Jan. 3, weather permitting, beginning at 7 p.m.

All travel lanes are expected to re-open Wednesday, Jan. 4 at approximately 6 a.m.

This lane closure will be in place again Wednesday, Jan. 4 starting at 7 p.m. through Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6 a.m.

The roads will closed for a final time Thursday, Jan. 5 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

Consider using alternate routes, adjusting arrival/departure times, and using extreme caution in the area.

For further information, visit www.dot.state.al.us.

