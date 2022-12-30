Greater Birmingham Humane Society makes record pet transports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) has saved over 9,000 pet lives through their transport program which has grown immensely over the decade.

The humane society says ten years ago, they made two transport trips, but this year they’re reporting 85 transports which is a huge increase.

GBHS Director of Marketing Stephanie Salvago says they have served over 17,000 pets this year, many who have been transported to other states and even other countries.

She says some of the pet transports are incoming when there’s a hurricane or tornado, but most of them are outgoing.

In total, there have been over 340 transports and 77,000 average miles driven each year by volunteers. Salvago says normally the pets are headed up north.

“There are shelters and communities in other parts of the country who have a shortage of animals,” said Salvago. “They have a shortage of strays, a shortage of puppies, and we don’t. We have a full shelter so if the best chance for that animal to find a loving home is in Wisconsin then we’re going to make sure that animal gets there.”

GBHS is in need of more volunteer drivers to help with the transports. There are weekend trips and even day trips for those who can’t make the longer drives.

“You get to watch these animals meet their forever family and it is the most rewarding thing,” said Salvago.

She says if the volunteer is driving further away, GBHS will provide a hotel, food, and accommodations. You can call them at 205-942-1211 for more information.

