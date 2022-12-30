First Alert for a mostly dry morning and a wet evening commute Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting out the day mostly dry. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing increasing cloud cover across the state with all of the rainy weather to our west in parts of Louisiana and Arkansas. It is all associated with a cold front that will move through our area tonight into tomorrow. All of this rain will move to the east and impact Central Alabama during the late afternoon hours and continue into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a low-end severe threat for parts of southern Mississippi, southeast Louisiana, southwest Alabama, and the western parts of the Florida Panhandle for today. Main threats to our south will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and maybe an isolated tornado. I doubt we’ll see any strong storms across Central Alabama since most of the energy with this system will remain to our south. We are waking up with a wide range in temperatures this morning. The cool spots are in east Alabama where temperatures have dropped into the 40s. The rest of Central Alabama remain in the 50s. We are forecasting mostly dry conditions this morning with increasing cloud cover. High temperatures this afternoon will likely climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will continue from the southeast at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20-25 mph. I think we’ll stay dry through noon, but rain chances will likely increase across west Alabama between 1-4 PM. The rain will push to the east and impact I-65 between 4 PM- 8 PM. East Alabama will likely see wet weather between 5 PM - 10 PM. We could see some lightning and thunder, but no severe weather is expected. Temperatures will likely cool into the lower 60s and upper 50s once the rain moves through this evening.

Another Round of Rain Possible Saturday Morning: We will hold on to a 40% chance for scattered showers tonight, but another round of showers and storms could develop Saturday morning as an area of low pressure lifts to the northeast. We will hold on to a 50-60% chance for rain mainly before 2 PM Saturday. Temperatures tomorrow morning will end up very warm with most of us in the mid to upper 50s. We will likely remain cloudy for the first half of tomorrow with highs climbing back into the upper 60s. Winds will likely change direction from the southeast to the west Saturday afternoon. We could see some sunshine break through the clouds Saturday afternoon with dry conditions likely Saturday evening into Saturday night. If you plan on celebrating the new year, the weather will end up dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures right before 12 AM Sunday should cool into the mid 50s. I recommend grabbing a jacket, but you won’t need the umbrella!

Rainfall Potential through Saturday afternoon: I think the heaviest rainfall totals will end up along the Gulf Coast where strong storms are possible today and tomorrow. Sometimes when strong storms develop to our south, moisture can be limited across our area. The majority of our weather models are showing rainfall totals around a half inch to an inch for most of Central Alabama. We could see higher totals south and east of Birmingham. Rainfall totals could end up lower north and west of Birmingham. Flooding isn’t a big concern thanks to the lower projections and the faster speed of this system.

New Year’s Day Forecast: We will start the New Year with beautiful weather! Temperatures Sunday morning will likely start out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We should see a partly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon with temperatures warming into the lower 70s. Sunday could be a great day to do some yardwork or to take down holiday decorations. The first half of next week is looking stormy and very unsettled.

Stormy Weather Next Week: It looks like we’ll start 2023 with an unsettled weather pattern. Southerly flow will likely keep us warm and a little muggy going into the new year. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop across North and Central Alabama Monday afternoon and evening. Rain chance at 50%. Monday doesn’t look like a washout, but I would plan for scattered showers and storms developing in random spots. Temperatures Monday afternoon will likely approach 70°F once again. Rain and storm chances will likely increase Tuesday as a strong cold front approaches the state. The big story is the potential for heavy rain and possible flooding for the first half of the week. Our long-range weather models indicate rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches possible. We will also have to monitor the potential for a few strong or severe storms as instability and wind shear increases across the Southeast. These are the ingredients needed to support strong and severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a severe threat to our west Monday including parts of east Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, and western Tennessee. Parts of northern Louisiana and southern Arkansas could see a significant threat for severe weather with an enhanced outlook already showing up from the Storm Prediction Center. By Tuesday, the Storm Prediction Center is highlighting the threat for severe storms for southeast Louisiana, Mississippi, and most of Alabama. The primary threats with next week’s system will be damaging winds and the potential for isolated tornadoes. It remains too early to determine the exact timing and intensity of this storm system for next week. As of now, our best chance for strong storms will likely occur Tuesday afternoon and evening. Check back with us on television, social media, and through the First Alert Weather App for frequent updates as the forecast changes and evolves. Drier conditions are expected for the second half of next week. Long-range weather models are hinting that temperatures could trend closer to average next Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

