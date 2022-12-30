LawCall
Fire destroys Anniston apartment building, displacing residents

An apartment building in Anniston was destroyed by fire on Monday night.
An apartment building in Anniston was destroyed by fire on Monday night.(Anniston Fire Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed an apartment building on Monday.

Firefighters faces heavy smoke and high-heat conditions on the second floor of the 12-unit building, forcing crews to evacuate and use a “defensive attack” against the blaze.

Anniston Fire said that three other structures and multiple vehicles were saved from damage.

While several occupants were displaced by the fire, officials say no on

An aerial view of the aftermath of a fire that destroyed an apartment building in Anniston.
An aerial view of the aftermath of a fire that destroyed an apartment building in Anniston.(Anniston Fire Department)

e was injured in the fire.

