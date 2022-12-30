LawCall
Faith leaders across Jefferson Co. hold prayer service to stop gun violence in 2023

FOX6 News Now at 11
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Faith leaders from St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 23rd St. Missionary Baptist Church, Greater Birmingham Ministries, The Catholic Diocese of Birmingham, and Miles College Campus Ministries gathered on Friday, Dec. 30, to lead a prayer service to stop gun violence in 2023.

Many who spoke on Friday said the issue is a public health crisis, and that we should not be comfortable with the violence happening in our communities.

During the service, prayers were made for the victims and their families. Deacon Walter Henderson with St. Mary’s said they also prayed for those who committed the crimes.

Henderson said it’s their job as faith leaders to help the community.

“We don’t think things are going to change overnight. We don’t think that we can pray a few times and all of a sudden things are going to stop. It may get worse. But that doesn’t mean that we stop praying,” said Henderson.

St. Mary’s also hosted 100 days of praying the Rosery over the summer to help put an end to gun violence.

