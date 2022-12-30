LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Drawing nears for $640 million Mega Millions prize

The estimated $640 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity,...
The estimated $640 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years.(Mega Millions)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players will have a chance to ring in the New Year with a $640 million bonus in their bank account as a drawing is held Friday night in the Mega Million game.

There have been 21 straight drawings without a jackpot winner thanks to stiff odds of one in 302.6 million. That has allowed the top prize to grow steadily larger, week after week.

The estimated $640 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $328.3 million.

The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won Nov. 8 in California. A winner hasn’t been announced for that record-setting payout.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58-year-old Gregory Bernard Hudson
Man arrested after more than 150 catalytic converters found at this home
Funeral services for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson will be held on Thursday, December 29 at...
Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson
A contractor reportedly shot at thieves who robbed plumbers and stole his truck from a worksite...
Contractor shoots at thieves stealing truck, robbing plumbers at worksite: police
Four people have not been found since a helicopter crashed off the Louisiana coast.
4 missing after helicopter crashes in Gulf of Mexico
David Neal Beaty
Bessemer man arrested in child sex abuse investigation

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress
FILE - EPA Administrator Michael Regan stands near the Marathon Petroleum Refinery as he...
EPA finalizes water rule that repeals Trump-era changes
Dr. Josh Klapow Discusses New Year's Resolutions
Dr. Josh Klapow Discusses New Year's Resolutions
After a disastrous week, Southwest Airlines is promising to resume normal flight schedules...
Southwest Airlines schedule returns to relative normalcy
Woman killed in traffic crash during high speed chase
Woman killed in traffic crash during high speed chase