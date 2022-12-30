Clanton police looking for driver of vehicle who vandalized city park

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Clanton Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle they say vandalized the city park.

Surveillance footage posted on CPD’s Facebook shows the incident took place Friday morning around 2:23 a.m.

The vehicle is described as a Dodge diesel truck.

CPD is asking the driver of this vehicle to come to Clanton City Hall and discuss working to repair City Park without criminal prosecution.

Police are giving this person until January 6 to come in. After this time, Clanton police will obtain warrants.

If you would like to identify the subject driving, CPD says you can send them a Facebook message on its page here.

