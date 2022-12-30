LawCall
City of Alabaster sees huge business growth in 2022

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - In what is some good news for Shelby County’s economy, the city of Alabaster is growing new businesses.

The city has issued 106 new business permits this year and that’s not even the yearend total as city officials are expecting a few more to join in December. The new business licenses were a mix of locally owned businesses like azaleas and larger franchises like home goods.

However, business is not the only area of growth they are seeing – the housing market continues to grow with subdivisions filling up and new residential communities.

In the last 10 years, the city has grown 62 percent. City officials say their school system, public safety and parks and rec all played a role in their growth over the years.

Neal Wagner, public information officer, said the growth in the city has allowed them to reinvest in big projects.

“Like our new rec center that’s coming up, Patriots Park that’s under construction, the new police department and things like that,” Wagner said. “All of that has been allowed to happen because of the growth in business that we’ve seen.”

Alabaster officials say there are more major projects on the horizon and the city hopes this will continue to draw in more people to Alabaster.

