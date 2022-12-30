AAATC’s caper and brie dip and spread

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All Around Town Catering is sharing a simple recipe that is sure to please.

1/2 lb softened Brie cheese

1/4 lb softened cream cheese

1 cup capers

1 cup heavy cream

Sliced French Bread

Heat cream over medium heat. Add Brie and cream cheese. Stir until smooth and reduce heat. Add capers. Simmer and use to dip French bread. It is wonderful and simple. The other option is cream cheese, capers and celery. Combine cheese and capers and spread on celery for an easy appetizer! Happy New Year!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.