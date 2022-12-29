LawCall
Winds causing the smell of Moody landfill fire to drift westward

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Concerns are coming in from residents in St. Clair County and Birmingham about the smoke that seems to be traveling from the fire burning underneath the ground at the environmental landfill in Moody.

WBRC First Alert Weather meteorologist Lauren Linahan says the area is experiencing some southeast winds right now that can pull that smoky air from the moody fire over areas west, explaining why people in Birmingham might be smelling the smoke.

The type of easterly component to the winds like Lauren saw on Tuesday and Wednesday will likely continue this week, helping that air drift as far west of I-65. It is likely that southeastern wind will last through at least Friday and Saturday.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if, through at least Saturday, we are still hearing complaints about this because anywhere that lives west of Moody is going to be getting that air filtering in from the east that can certainly have an unseeingly smell to it,” Linahan said.

Earlier this week, winds were coming in out of the north, so it wasn’t an issue for. But, now that there is an easterly component people are beginning to smell it again.

