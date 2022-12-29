What you need to know if your pipes burst as a renter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If your pipes have frozen or burst due to the cold weather and you are unsure of what’s your responsibilities are as a renter, experts tell WBRC it starts with your lease.

You need to re-assess your lease and find out what you are responsible for and what your landlord is responsible for. If in doubt, organizations like the Birmingham Urban League said that they are here to help.

“First and foremost is having an understanding of where you can get help and support.,” William Barnes, President of Birmingham Urban League, said.

Barnes stresses that plumbing issues such as burst pipes typically fall on the landlord to fix, but it can vary.

“We have to look at those things on a case-by-case basis,” he said. “Most leases, if it is inclusive of your water, then it is the responsibility of the landlord to ensure those issues and pipes, to get you back up and running as soon as possible.”

While the infrastructure will likely fall on the landlord, not everything is their responsibility.

“Any personal property is not going to be the responsibility of your landlord,” Partner at Farris, Riley & Pitt, Calle Mendenhall, said.

Attorney Calle Mendenhall said situations like these are why everyone should consider renter’s insurance.

“To any renter out there, and I remember this well, because I was one at one point too, renter’s insurance. I mean that is exactly what renter’s insurance is there for,” Mendenhall said.

The Urban League is also running the Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance program to help out those who are struggling with rentals and utilities. Click here to learn more.

