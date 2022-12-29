Water boil advisory in effect during Reform water crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about water troubles facing one West Alabama town. Most residents in Reform lost running water after pipes froze, causing leaks within the water system. A boil notice is effect right now.

This comes as some folks go from having no water at all to now having maybe a steady drip. Things are improving according to Reform Mayor Melody Davis. She says they continue to find and repair leaks in water pipes. But until water pressure improves from low to normal, residents will have to boil the water they’re using from home until further notice. \

She added that donations of water to the city continue pouring in. Residents will be able to get it at the water distribution site set up at the old fire station across from the Alabama Power office in Reform. That happens every day at noon. Mayor Davis also says the Marathon gas station in Reform will allow residents take showers for free there. You must provide your name and address. You must also be a Reform city water customer.

