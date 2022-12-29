Recent cold snap a learning experience for Birmingham warming shelter organizers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the bitter cold air exits, the warming station is now closed at the BJCC in Birmingham. It had been open in at least some capacity since Thursday, December 22nd.

Jimmie Hale Mission’s Executive Director, Perryn Carroll, said that warming stations usually aren’t needed until January and February, but this cold snap was a learning experience.

Carroll said, for them, this was a reminder in the importance of community partnerships. They credited the BJCC and city of Birmingham for making the South Exhibition Hall open.

Carroll said over 300 individuals used the warming station.

The facility required a handful of volunteers, but the community’s donations were critical in making it happen. The organization has already stored pallets of extra water and non-perishables for future efforts. They will be washing blankets in the next few days, but stress that volunteers will always be something they need to make these stations possible.

But Carroll believes there are still ways for her team to improve as the year turns to 2023.

“We know there are some things we can do better,” she said. “So, we have a debriefing meeting planned so we could sit down. We would love to be able to offer showers, for example. So that when people are together for over a week, they can take a shower. Just basic necessities and hygiene things we would like to improve on.”

Carroll also stressed that the season of giving made it easier to get items donated. If anyone would like to donate, click here.

