Police: Two arrested in Walker Co. drug bust

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in a drug bust Wednesday night.

According to police, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, K-9, and Narcotics Divisions along with the Jasper Police Department Narcotics Division, executed a search warrant at a residence on Gamble Avenue in Jasper.

Investigators seized 136 grams of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Walker Co. drug bust (Walker County Sheriff's Office)

Lorenzo Shamel Smith, 40, was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

Police say Smith is also on probation for Manslaughter and Assault 1st degree.

Walker County police also arrested 39-year-old Timothy Larmar Johnson. Johnson was wanted on felony warrants for allegedly breaking into Jasper businesses. The warrants include Burglary 3rd, Theft of Property 2nd, and Criminal Mischief 2nd and a second warrant for Burglary 3rd, Theft of Property 4th, and Criminal Mischief 2nd.

Johnson is also wanted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, and Opelika Police Department.

