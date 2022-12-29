Man arrested after more than 150 catalytic converters found at this home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man was arrested Tuesday after officials found more than 150 catalytic converters at his home during a search.

58-year-old Gregory Bernard Hudson is facing felony charges related to not properly documenting the purchase of certain items as well as receiving stolen property.

Tuesday investigators executed a search warrant at Hudson’s home in the 5600 block of 21st Avenue East. Officers discovered more than 150 catalytic converters and other exhaust system components stored in closets, outbuildings and the back yard of the residence.

As of Thursday morning, investigators had matched the serial number of one converter that was reported stolen, leading to the receiving stolen property charge.

Similar to pawn shop regulations, secondary metals recyclers are required to obtain photocopies or scanned copies of a seller’s personal identification when purchasing catalytic converters that are not part of an entire motor vehicle. The buyer is also required to obtain information about the vehicle used to deliver the converters, to photograph the seller and meet several other requirements outlined in Alabama State Code 13A-8-37.1.

“This is an ongoing investigation, but we expect additional charges once we’re able to look closely at each of the converters we confiscated,” said Capt. Kip Hart, commander of TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division. “We’ll be looking for serial numbers and going back through all of the theft reports we’ve received during the last several months to see what we can match.”

The arrest was part of a months-long investigation conducted by TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division.

