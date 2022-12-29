Homewood Gourmet expanding to new location

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - During the height of the pandemic, businesses were struggling to stay afloat, but one popular Homewood eatery managed to weather the storm and is now expanding.

During the COVID pandemic, Chris Zapalowski, owner of Homewood Gourmet, cooked up a lot of creative ideas to stay afloat.

“We adjusted a little bit,” Zapalowski said. “The catering aspect of it went down, but the fact that people just wanted to take food to their house or to the office by themselves. We’re already set up to do that, so that helped.”

He also got some PPP money which helped tremendously. Zapalowski was at the business almost every day keeping things on track financially. At one point, he even turned the sit down side of his business into a grocery store.

“You got to get creative and watch what you’re spending and don’t spend more than you have. It’s simple economics, but I think being here was a big thing,” Zapalowski said.

Weathering the economic storm is now allowing him to expand. The popular eatery is moving from Merchant’s Walk closer to the downtown development area of Homewood into a bigger building which is under construction behind the Little Donkey.

Zapalowski, a New Orleans native, will continue serving the same food along with the Cajun cuisine customers have been coming back for for years.

“We’ll still hopefully do a little bit more dinner business, foot traffic will be better I think and we’ll still do our catering business that we’ve been doing forever,” Zapalowski said.

Chris and his wife Laura are no strangers to good food. In the past, they’ve worked for famed chef Emeril Lagesse and spent time with Chris Hastings at Hot and Hot Fish club in Birmingham. They’re hoping they’ll continue to cook up even more success at their new location.

Here’s how Chris sees this next adventure.

“If you don’t take a chance, you’ll never know if it was worth it or not. It’s reinvigorating,” Zapalowski said.

The Zapalowski’s say Homewood Gourmet is more than just a restaurant, it’s a community staple. They are hoping to move into the restaurant’s new home sometime in the spring of 2023.

