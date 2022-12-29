LawCall
Former Auburn wide receiver joins coaching staff under Hugh Freeze

Auburn announced on Thursday that Marcus Davis has been hired to coach wide receivers.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - After garnering 650 receiving yards while wearing an Auburn uniform from 2013 through 2016, Marcus Davis is returning to The Plains.

The Tigers announced on Thursday that Davis has been hired to coach wide receivers under head coach Hugh Freeze.

“Marcus has achieved success at every stop of his career, from his time as a player at Auburn to each of his coaching positions,” Freeze said. “He is one of the bright young coaches in our business and his knowledge of Auburn combined with his work ethic will be a tremendous asset to our program.”

Since graduating from Auburn with a degree in communication and a master’s in education, Davis has spent time as an offensive analyst with the Tigers, a graduate assistant at Florida State, and a wide receivers coach at Hawaii and most recently Georgia Southern.

“This is a great opportunity to return home to Auburn, a place that means so much to me,” Davis said. “It’s one of those things I don’t take for granted and I am very appreciative to Coach Freeze for this opportunity. I’m ready to ‘work, hard work’ and do the little things to help get Auburn back to where it belongs.”

Davis, a Florida native, was a four-year letterman while helping the Tigers win the SEC Championship and make and appearance in the BCS National Championship Game in his freshman year.

As a senior, he was named a team captain. He finished his playing career with 83 receptions and was eighth all-time at Auburn in punt return average (9.76) when he left.

