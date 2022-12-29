First Alert for increasing clouds and warm temperatures Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! I hope you are enjoying the warming trend this week. The warm weather will continue going into this afternoon. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing clouds moving in from the south thanks to southerly flow. Most of us are remaining dry, but radar is showing light showers or drizzle in parts of West Alabama this morning. Any rain that develops this morning will end up very light and lift to the north. The combination of southeast winds at 5-10 mph and increasing cloud cover has prevented our temperatures from rapidly dropping this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the 40s with a few spots in the 50s. Temperatures are nearly 10-20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning! We are forecasting a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with a 10% chance for a stray shower mainly in west Alabama. The big story is the warm temperatures. We are forecasting highs to climb into the mid to upper 60s! It would not surprise me if a few spots warm into the lower 70s in parts of west Alabama. Our average high for late December is 55°F, so we will likely end up 10-15 degrees above average. If you are planning to be outside this evening, we will likely remain dry with temperatures cooling into the upper 50s by 7 PM.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the next 48 hours is our next chance to see showers and storms. We will likely wake up tomorrow morning with a partly sunny sky with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. I think the first half of tomorrow will end up mostly dry. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid to upper 60s with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. It looks like we’ll see rain move into Central Alabama Friday evening and continue into Friday night. It’s likely that most of east Alabama could stay dry during the daylight hours of tomorrow. We are introducing a 70% chance for rain with a few thunderstorms possible. Severe weather is not likely in this setup. If any severe weather develops, it will likely occur along the Gulf Coast. When stronger storms are forecast to develop to our south, it can sometimes lower our rainfall totals. I think most of us will see an inch of rainfall with higher totals possible south of I-20. If you plan on being out Friday night, grab the rain jacket. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid 50s Friday night into Saturday morning.

Weekend Forecast: We will hold on to a 50% chance for showers Saturday with the bulk of the rain occurring during the morning hours. I think we’ll see clouds decrease Saturday afternoon giving us mostly dry conditions and highs in the upper 60s. If you plan on being out for New Year’s Eve Saturday night, I think we will end up rain-free with temperatures cooling into the 50s. New Year’s Day will likely start out with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sunday is looking like a beautiful day with a mostly sunny sky with highs approaching 70°F. I would take advantage of the nice weather Sunday and get some yardwork out of the way. It would also be a great day to take down the holiday decorations.

Stormy Weather Next Week: It looks like we’ll start 2023 with an unsettled weather pattern. Southerly flow will likely keep us warm and a little muggy going into the new year. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop across North and Central Alabama Monday afternoon and evening. Rain chance at 50%. Temperatures Monday afternoon will likely approach 70°F once again. Rain and storm chances will likely increase Tuesday as a strong cold front approaches the state. The big story is the potential for heavy rain and possible flooding for the first half of the week. We could see several inches of rain next Monday through Wednesday. We will also have to monitor the potential for a few strong or severe storms as instability and wind shear increases across the Southeast. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a severe threat to our west Monday. It remains way too early to determine the exact timing and intensity of this storm system for next week. Check back with us on television, social media, and through the First Alert Weather App for frequent updates as the forecast changes and evolves. Drier conditions are expected for the second half of next week. Long-range weather models are hinting that temperatures could trend closer to average next Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.