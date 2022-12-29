LawCall
Disney’s latest project spotlights Stan Lee

A Stan Lee documentary is coming to Disney+ in 2023. (Source: MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT/CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - Disney is honoring the Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee with their newest project.

On Wednesday, Disney+ announced plans to release an original documentary about Lee’s life.

The announcement came on what would have been Lee’s 100th birthday.

A 25-second video also teased the 2023 release of the film.

The iconic comic book writer co-created some of Marvel’s most popular superhero characters and teams, including Spider-Man, The Avengers and X-Men.

Lee went on to appear in the comics himself and make cameos in Marvel Studios films.

He died in 2018 at the age of 95.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

