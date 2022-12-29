Chef Ron’s collard greens and black eyed Peas recipe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Just in time for your News Years tradition.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 1/2 cups chopped white onions

2 garlic cloves Minced.

3 pounds fresh collard greens This is usually 3-4 bundles. Weigh for accuracy. Weight includes the stems.

1 smoked turkey leg or wing (optional)

1 1/2 cups chicken broth You can also use water.

1 tablespoon Creole Seasoning (add to taste)

Instructions:

1. Start with picking your greens and removing the stem. Fold the leaf in half (lengthwise) and rip off the stem or use pre cut greens.

2. Fill a large bowl or your sink with water. You can also add vinegar to the water. Use your hands and scrub the veins of the leaves to remove any dirty or sand. Wash the greens thoroughly until the water runs clear.

3. Remove the stems from the greens and slice the greens into smaller pieces.

4. Heat a large pot on medium-high heat. Add the olive oil to the pot along with the onions and garlic.

Saute the onions and garlic until translucent and fragrant.

5. Deglaze the pan by adding the chicken broth.

6. Layer in the greens and add them in batches. Greens will need to wilt down a lot in order to fit in the pot. Add in the greens and then stir and allow them to cook down.

6. Add in the creole seasoning and turkey(optional). 7.Bring the pot to a boil.

8. Place the lid on the pot and adjust the heat to medium. Allow the greens to cook for 2 hours or until the greens are soft and the turkey is tender. Check in and stir the greens when necessary.

9. Open the pot and remove the turkey leg. Shred the meat from the leg using forks and return it to the pot.

10. Serve.

Chef Ron’s Slow Cooked Black Eyed Peas

Ingredients

1 cup chopped white onion

3 garlic cloves Minced.

6 cups chicken broth

1 pound bag dried black eyed peas Rinsed

1 pound smoked turkey leg About 1 pound to 1 1/2 pounds, fully cooked, .

1 teaspoon Creole Seasoning (add to taste)

1 bay leaf

Instructions:

1. Fill a Dutch oven or soup pot with water (enough to cover the black eyed peas) and place it on the stove to boil. Once the water has boiled, remove it from the heat and add the black eyed peas. Allow the beans to soak for 1 hour.

2. Place a Dutch oven or soup pot on medium-high heat and add the olive oil.

3. When hot, add the onions and garlic. Saute until translucent and fragrant.

4. Add in the chicken broth, black eyed peas, smoked turkey, Creole seasoning, and bay leaf. Stir.

5. Place the lid on the pot and lower the heat to medium-low. Cook for 2-3 hours until the beans are soft. You can test if they are done by grabbing one bean out of the pot and mashing it with a spoon or fork.

6. Open up the pot and remove the bay leaf and smoked turkey.

7. Serve.

